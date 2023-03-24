Přihlášení: SportRevue.cz
Moto2  |  Výsledky  

Moto2: Druhý portugalský trénink ovládl Acosta

24. 3. 2023 |
V druhém tréninku se na první místo posunul Pedro Acosta. Druhý skončil Jake Dixon. Filip Salač se probojoval na třetí místo.

GP Portugalska - Moto2, 2. trénink

P. Jezdec Motocykl Km/h Čas Ztráta
1 37PedroAcosta Kalex 289,5 01'42,3910 0
2 96JakeDixon Kalex 284,2 01'42,4890 0,098
3 12FilipSalac Kalex 281,2 01'42,7300 0,339
4 14TonyArbolino Kalex 284,9 01'42,7600 0,369
5 22SamLowes Kalex 279,7 01'42,7620 0,371
6 13CelestinoVietti Kalex 281,9 01'42,8200 0,429
7 18ManuelGonzalez Kalex 285,7 01'42,8250 0,434
8 21AlonsoLopez Boscoscuro 280,5 01'42,9200 0,529
9 40AronCanet Kalex 279,7 01'42,9260 0,535
10 54FermínAldeguer Boscoscuro 277,6 01'43,0390 0,648
11 64BoBendsneyder Kalex 281,2 01'43,0930 0,702
12 16JoeRoberts Kalex 280,5 01'43,1930 0,802
13 7BarryBaltus Kalex 283,4 01'43,2930 0,902
14 35SomkiatChantra Kalex 279,7 01'43,4040 1,013
15 52JeremyAlcoba Kalex 280,5 01'43,4460 1,055
16 15DarrynBinder Kalex 286,4 01'43,4660 1,075
17 75AlbertArenas Kalex 286,4 01'43,4960 1,105
18 4Sean DylanKelly Kalex 279,7 01'43,5280 1,137
19 72BorjaGomez Kalex 286,4 01'43,7020 1,311
20 71DennisFoggia Kalex 284,2 01'43,9020 1,511
21 24MarcosRamirez Object 282,7 01'43,9930 1,602
22 11SergioGarcia Kalex 281,2 01'44,2430 1,852
23 84Zonta Vd Goorbergh Kalex 283,4 01'44,2670 1,876
24 19LorenzoDalla Porta Kalex 282,7 01'44,2720 1,881
25 33RorySkinner Kalex 277,6 01'44,3290 1,938
26 3LukasTulovic Kalex 284,2 01'44,4670 2,076
27 5KohtaNozane Kalex 275,5 01'45,0080 2,617
28 81JordiTorres Kalex 276,9 01'45,4760 3,085
29 98DavidSanchis   274,8 01'46,0890 3,698

Foto: Ajo.fi

Témata článku: Moto2Výsledky  
