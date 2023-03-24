Moto2: Druhý portugalský trénink ovládl Acosta

GP Portugalska - Moto2, 2. trénink
|P.
|Jezdec
|Motocykl
|Km/h
|Čas
|Ztráta
|1
|37PedroAcosta
|Kalex
|289,5
|01'42,3910
|0
|2
|96JakeDixon
|Kalex
|284,2
|01'42,4890
|0,098
|3
|12FilipSalac
|Kalex
|281,2
|01'42,7300
|0,339
|4
|14TonyArbolino
|Kalex
|284,9
|01'42,7600
|0,369
|5
|22SamLowes
|Kalex
|279,7
|01'42,7620
|0,371
|6
|13CelestinoVietti
|Kalex
|281,9
|01'42,8200
|0,429
|7
|18ManuelGonzalez
|Kalex
|285,7
|01'42,8250
|0,434
|8
|21AlonsoLopez
|Boscoscuro
|280,5
|01'42,9200
|0,529
|9
|40AronCanet
|Kalex
|279,7
|01'42,9260
|0,535
|10
|54FermínAldeguer
|Boscoscuro
|277,6
|01'43,0390
|0,648
|11
|64BoBendsneyder
|Kalex
|281,2
|01'43,0930
|0,702
|12
|16JoeRoberts
|Kalex
|280,5
|01'43,1930
|0,802
|13
|7BarryBaltus
|Kalex
|283,4
|01'43,2930
|0,902
|14
|35SomkiatChantra
|Kalex
|279,7
|01'43,4040
|1,013
|15
|52JeremyAlcoba
|Kalex
|280,5
|01'43,4460
|1,055
|16
|15DarrynBinder
|Kalex
|286,4
|01'43,4660
|1,075
|17
|75AlbertArenas
|Kalex
|286,4
|01'43,4960
|1,105
|18
|4Sean DylanKelly
|Kalex
|279,7
|01'43,5280
|1,137
|19
|72BorjaGomez
|Kalex
|286,4
|01'43,7020
|1,311
|20
|71DennisFoggia
|Kalex
|284,2
|01'43,9020
|1,511
|21
|24MarcosRamirez
|Object
|282,7
|01'43,9930
|1,602
|22
|11SergioGarcia
|Kalex
|281,2
|01'44,2430
|1,852
|23
|84Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|Kalex
|283,4
|01'44,2670
|1,876
|24
|19LorenzoDalla Porta
|Kalex
|282,7
|01'44,2720
|1,881
|25
|33RorySkinner
|Kalex
|277,6
|01'44,3290
|1,938
|26
|3LukasTulovic
|Kalex
|284,2
|01'44,4670
|2,076
|27
|5KohtaNozane
|Kalex
|275,5
|01'45,0080
|2,617
|28
|81JordiTorres
|Kalex
|276,9
|01'45,4760
|3,085
|29
|98DavidSanchis
|
|274,8
|01'46,0890
|3,698
Foto: Ajo.fi