Moto2: Nejrychlejším jezdcem přerušeného tréninku je Vietti

23. 4. 2022 |
Třetí trénink třídy Moto2 musel být na několik minut přerušen kvůli špatnému počasí. Na prvních třech místech se seřadili Celestino Vietti, Fermin Aldeguer a Sam Lowes.
Přímý postup do druhé kvalifikace si zajistili Schrötter, Vietti, Aldeguer, Lowes, Dixo, Kubo, Dalla Porta, Arenas, Beaubier, Roberts, Fernandez, Canet, Chantra a Ogura.

GP Portugalska - Moto2, 3. trénink

P.
 Jezdec Motocykl Km/h Čas Ztráta
1 13CelestinoVietti Kalex 273,4 02'00,8100 0
2 54FermínAldeguer Boscoscuro 275,5 02'00,9900 0,18
3 22SamLowes Kalex 274,1 02'01,0270 0,217
4 81KeminthKubo Kalex 270,6 02'01,2510 0,441
5 19LorenzoDalla Porta Kalex 275,5 02'01,2930 0,483
6 75AlbertArenas Kalex 272,7 02'01,3530 0,543
7 40AronCanet Kalex 272,7 02'01,4690 0,659
8 16JoeRoberts Kalex 268,6 02'01,5180 0,708
9 35SomkiatChantra Kalex 272 02'01,7080 0,898
10 79AiOgura Kalex 272,7 02'01,8340 1,024
11 7BarryBaltus Kalex 270,6 02'01,8540 1,044
12 61AlessandroZaccone Kalex 270,6 02'01,8750 1,065
13 12FilipSalac Kalex 272,7 02'02,0090 1,199
14 4Sean DylanKelly Kalex 270 02'02,0300 1,22
15 51PedroAcosta Kalex 276,2 02'02,0420 1,232
16 96JakeDixon Kalex 275,5 02'02,0520 1,242
17 52JeremyAlcoba Kalex 275,5 02'02,1590 1,349
18 84ZontaVan Den Goorbergh Kalex 270 02'02,1780 1,368
19 14TonyArbolino Kalex 273,4 02'02,7470 1,937
20 2GabrielRodrigo Kalex 272,7 02'03,0480 2,238
21 6CameronBeaubier Kalex 274,8 02'03,0510 2,241
22 18ManuelGonzalez Kalex 273,4 02'03,0580 2,248
23 28NiccolòAntonelli Kalex 274,1 02'03,3820 2,572
24 5RomanoFenati Boscoscuro 276,9 02'03,4480 2,638
25 42MarcosRamirez MV Agusta 268,6 02'03,9810 3,171
26 9JorgeNavarro Kalex 272,7 02'04,1260 3,316
27 24SimoneCorsi MV Agusta 267,9 02'04,5310 3,721
28 37AugustoFernandez Kalex 272,7 02'04,6770 3,867
 
 64BoBendsneyder Kalex 270 02'07,0600 6,25
 
 23MarcelSchrotter Kalex 0   0

Foto: Václav Duška Jr.

VýsledkyMoto2  
Aktuality

16:06 | Pit lane se znovu otevře v 16:07 našeho času.
15:58 | Závod bude restartován a pojede se na sedm kol. odkaz
15:57 | Všichni účastníci hromadné nehody jsou při vědomí. odkaz
15:48 | Závod Moto2 je zastaven kvůli hromadné nehodě. odkaz
10:46 | Raul Fernandez vynechá dnešní závod kvůli zranění ruky.
