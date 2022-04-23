Moto2: Nejrychlejším jezdcem přerušeného tréninku je Vietti

Přímý postup do druhé kvalifikace si zajistili Schrötter, Vietti, Aldeguer, Lowes, Dixo, Kubo, Dalla Porta, Arenas, Beaubier, Roberts, Fernandez, Canet, Chantra a Ogura.
GP Portugalska - Moto2, 3. trénink
|
|Jezdec
|Motocykl
|Km/h
|Čas
|Ztráta
|1
|13CelestinoVietti
|Kalex
|273,4
|02'00,8100
|0
|2
|54FermínAldeguer
|Boscoscuro
|275,5
|02'00,9900
|0,18
|3
|22SamLowes
|Kalex
|274,1
|02'01,0270
|0,217
|4
|81KeminthKubo
|Kalex
|270,6
|02'01,2510
|0,441
|5
|19LorenzoDalla Porta
|Kalex
|275,5
|02'01,2930
|0,483
|6
|75AlbertArenas
|Kalex
|272,7
|02'01,3530
|0,543
|7
|40AronCanet
|Kalex
|272,7
|02'01,4690
|0,659
|8
|16JoeRoberts
|Kalex
|268,6
|02'01,5180
|0,708
|9
|35SomkiatChantra
|Kalex
|272
|02'01,7080
|0,898
|10
|79AiOgura
|Kalex
|272,7
|02'01,8340
|1,024
|11
|7BarryBaltus
|Kalex
|270,6
|02'01,8540
|1,044
|12
|61AlessandroZaccone
|Kalex
|270,6
|02'01,8750
|1,065
|13
|12FilipSalac
|Kalex
|272,7
|02'02,0090
|1,199
|14
|4Sean DylanKelly
|Kalex
|270
|02'02,0300
|1,22
|15
|51PedroAcosta
|Kalex
|276,2
|02'02,0420
|1,232
|16
|96JakeDixon
|Kalex
|275,5
|02'02,0520
|1,242
|17
|52JeremyAlcoba
|Kalex
|275,5
|02'02,1590
|1,349
|18
|84ZontaVan Den Goorbergh
|Kalex
|270
|02'02,1780
|1,368
|19
|14TonyArbolino
|Kalex
|273,4
|02'02,7470
|1,937
|20
|2GabrielRodrigo
|Kalex
|272,7
|02'03,0480
|2,238
|21
|6CameronBeaubier
|Kalex
|274,8
|02'03,0510
|2,241
|22
|18ManuelGonzalez
|Kalex
|273,4
|02'03,0580
|2,248
|23
|28NiccolòAntonelli
|Kalex
|274,1
|02'03,3820
|2,572
|24
|5RomanoFenati
|Boscoscuro
|276,9
|02'03,4480
|2,638
|25
|42MarcosRamirez
|MV Agusta
|268,6
|02'03,9810
|3,171
|26
|9JorgeNavarro
|Kalex
|272,7
|02'04,1260
|3,316
|27
|24SimoneCorsi
|MV Agusta
|267,9
|02'04,5310
|3,721
|28
|37AugustoFernandez
|Kalex
|272,7
|02'04,6770
|3,867
|
|64BoBendsneyder
|Kalex
|270
|02'07,0600
|6,25
|
|23MarcelSchrotter
|Kalex
|0
|
|0
Foto: Václav Duška Jr.