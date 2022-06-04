Přihlášení: SportRevue.cz
Přihlásit se
Zaslat zapomenuté hesloRegistrovat se
vytisknout velikost písma Výsledky  |  Moto2  

Moto2: Po třetím tréninku zůstal na první pozici Roberts

4. 6. 2022 |
Joe Roberts udržel první pozici i po třetím tréninku. Následoval Jake Dixon a Pedro Acosta.
Moto2: Po třetím tréninku zůstal na první pozici Roberts

Do druhé kvalifikace postupují Roberts, Dixon, Acosta, Bendsneyder, Arenas, Baltus, Dalla Porta, Canet, Salač, Lowes, Schrötter, Gonzalez, Ogura a Fernandez.

GP Katalánska - Moto2, 3. trénink

P. Jezdec Motocykl Km/h Čas Ztráta
1 16JoeRoberts Kalex 289,5 01'44,1540 0
2 96JakeDixon Kalex 290,3 01'44,1550 0,001
3 51PedroAcosta Kalex 292,6 01'44,1570 0,003
4 64BoBendsneyder Kalex 289,5 01'44,1740 0,02
5 75AlbertArenas Kalex 290,3 01'44,2080 0,054
6 7BarryBaltus Kalex 291,1 01'44,2140 0,06
7 19LorenzoDalla Porta Kalex 291,8 01'44,2900 0,136
8 40AronCanet Kalex 289,5 01'44,2990 0,145
9 12FilipSalac Kalex 291,1 01'44,3270 0,173
10 22SamLowes Kalex 288,7 01'44,3300 0,176
11 23MarcelSchrotter Kalex 294,2 01'44,3750 0,221
12 18ManuelGonzalez Kalex 288,7 01'44,3760 0,222
13 79AiOgura Kalex 292,6 01'44,4250 0,271
14 13CelestinoVietti Kalex 288 01'44,5080 0,354
15 37AugustoFernandez Kalex 288,7 01'44,5650 0,411
16 9JorgeNavarro Kalex 290,3 01'44,6450 0,491
17 62StefanoManzi Kalex 288 01'44,6880 0,534
18 14TonyArbolino Kalex 292,6 01'44,7700 0,616
19 35SomkiatChantra Kalex 291,8 01'44,8150 0,661
20 21AlonsoLopez Boscoscuro 286,4 01'44,8870 0,733
21 54FermínAldeguer Boscoscuro 286,4 01'45,0320 0,878
22 6CameronBeaubier Kalex 291,8 01'45,2200 1,066
23 28NiccolòAntonelli Kalex 291,8 01'45,4210 1,267
24 61AlessandroZaccone Kalex 288 01'45,4520 1,298
25 52JeremyAlcoba Kalex 290,3 01'45,4950 1,341
26 42MarcosRamirez MV Agusta 287,2 01'45,5120 1,358
27 55AlexToledo Kalex 287,2 01'45,5280 1,374
28 24SimoneCorsi MV Agusta 288 01'45,6180 1,464
29 84ZontaVan Den Goorbergh Kalex 289,5 01'45,8620 1,708
30 4Sean DylanKelly Kalex 287,2 01'46,0130 1,859
31 PiotrBiesiekirski Kalex 286,4 01'46,2290 2,075

Foto: Václav Duška Jr.

Další článek
Témata článku: VýsledkyMoto2  
Přidat příspěvek

Nejnovější komentáře

Aktuality

14:05 | Alex Márquez musel po nehodě ve čtvrtém tréninku na prohlídku do zdravotního střediska. odkaz
29. května | Bagnaia se před domácím publikem raduje z výhry. odkaz
29. května | Quartararo slavil v Mugellu druhé místo a při oslavném kole s sebou vezl vlajku na počest Jasona Dupasquiera, který loni v Mugellu zahynul. odkaz
29. května | Pedro Acosta se stal historicky nejmladším vítězem závodu Moto2. odkaz
29. května | Diogo Moreira si dnes při pádu zlomil zápěstí. odkaz
Sledujte MotoGPsport na Twitteru