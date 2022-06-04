Moto2: Po třetím tréninku zůstal na první pozici Roberts

Do druhé kvalifikace postupují Roberts, Dixon, Acosta, Bendsneyder, Arenas, Baltus, Dalla Porta, Canet, Salač, Lowes, Schrötter, Gonzalez, Ogura a Fernandez.
GP Katalánska - Moto2, 3. trénink
|P.
|Jezdec
|Motocykl
|Km/h
|Čas
|Ztráta
|1
|16JoeRoberts
|Kalex
|289,5
|01'44,1540
|0
|2
|96JakeDixon
|Kalex
|290,3
|01'44,1550
|0,001
|3
|51PedroAcosta
|Kalex
|292,6
|01'44,1570
|0,003
|4
|64BoBendsneyder
|Kalex
|289,5
|01'44,1740
|0,02
|5
|75AlbertArenas
|Kalex
|290,3
|01'44,2080
|0,054
|6
|7BarryBaltus
|Kalex
|291,1
|01'44,2140
|0,06
|7
|19LorenzoDalla Porta
|Kalex
|291,8
|01'44,2900
|0,136
|8
|40AronCanet
|Kalex
|289,5
|01'44,2990
|0,145
|9
|12FilipSalac
|Kalex
|291,1
|01'44,3270
|0,173
|10
|22SamLowes
|Kalex
|288,7
|01'44,3300
|0,176
|11
|23MarcelSchrotter
|Kalex
|294,2
|01'44,3750
|0,221
|12
|18ManuelGonzalez
|Kalex
|288,7
|01'44,3760
|0,222
|13
|79AiOgura
|Kalex
|292,6
|01'44,4250
|0,271
|14
|13CelestinoVietti
|Kalex
|288
|01'44,5080
|0,354
|15
|37AugustoFernandez
|Kalex
|288,7
|01'44,5650
|0,411
|16
|9JorgeNavarro
|Kalex
|290,3
|01'44,6450
|0,491
|17
|62StefanoManzi
|Kalex
|288
|01'44,6880
|0,534
|18
|14TonyArbolino
|Kalex
|292,6
|01'44,7700
|0,616
|19
|35SomkiatChantra
|Kalex
|291,8
|01'44,8150
|0,661
|20
|21AlonsoLopez
|Boscoscuro
|286,4
|01'44,8870
|0,733
|21
|54FermínAldeguer
|Boscoscuro
|286,4
|01'45,0320
|0,878
|22
|6CameronBeaubier
|Kalex
|291,8
|01'45,2200
|1,066
|23
|28NiccolòAntonelli
|Kalex
|291,8
|01'45,4210
|1,267
|24
|61AlessandroZaccone
|Kalex
|288
|01'45,4520
|1,298
|25
|52JeremyAlcoba
|Kalex
|290,3
|01'45,4950
|1,341
|26
|42MarcosRamirez
|MV Agusta
|287,2
|01'45,5120
|1,358
|27
|55AlexToledo
|Kalex
|287,2
|01'45,5280
|1,374
|28
|24SimoneCorsi
|MV Agusta
|288
|01'45,6180
|1,464
|29
|84ZontaVan Den Goorbergh
|Kalex
|289,5
|01'45,8620
|1,708
|30
|4Sean DylanKelly
|Kalex
|287,2
|01'46,0130
|1,859
|31
|PiotrBiesiekirski
|Kalex
|286,4
|01'46,2290
|2,075
Foto: Václav Duška Jr.