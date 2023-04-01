Přihlášení: SportRevue.cz
Moto2  |  Výsledky  

Moto2: První argentinskou kvalifikaci ovládl Darryn Binder

1. 4. 2023 |
Z postupu do druhé části kvalifikace se mohou radovat Darryn Binder, Celestino Vietti, Jeremy Alcoba a Sean Dylan Kelly.

GP Argentina - Moto2, 1. kvalifikace

P. Jezdec Motocykl Km/h Čas Ztráta
1 15DarrynBinder Kalex 290,2 01'43,4040 0
2 13CelestinoVietti Kalex 285,6 01'43,4150 0,011
3 52JeremyAlcoba Kalex 284,9 01'43,6810 0,277
4 4Sean DylanKelly Kalex 285,6 01'43,9250 0,521
5 24MarcosRamirez Forward 284,3 01'43,9880 0,584
6 84ZontaVan Den Goorbergh Kalex 286,9 01'44,0330 0,629
7 79AiOgura Kalex 281,1 01'44,0540 0,65
8 71DennisFoggia Kalex 288,2 01'44,0590 0,655
9 81JordiTorres Kalex 284,9 01'44,2040 0,8
10 19LorenzoDalla Porta Kalex 285,6 01'44,2330 0,829
11 33RorySkinner Kalex 281,7 01'44,4090 1,005
12 98DavidSanchis Forward 279,2 01'45,7360 2,332
13 2SoichiroMinamimoto Kalex 283 01'46,0010 2,597
14 11SergioGarcia Kalex 289,5 01'49,9830 6,579
15 72BorjaGomez Kalex 288,2 01'56,4120 13,008

Foto: Intact GP

