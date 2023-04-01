Moto2: První argentinskou kvalifikaci ovládl Darryn Binder

GP Argentina - Moto2, 1. kvalifikace
|P.
|Jezdec
|Motocykl
|Km/h
|Čas
|Ztráta
|1
|15DarrynBinder
|Kalex
|290,2
|01'43,4040
|0
|2
|13CelestinoVietti
|Kalex
|285,6
|01'43,4150
|0,011
|3
|52JeremyAlcoba
|Kalex
|284,9
|01'43,6810
|0,277
|4
|4Sean DylanKelly
|Kalex
|285,6
|01'43,9250
|0,521
|5
|24MarcosRamirez
|Forward
|284,3
|01'43,9880
|0,584
|6
|84ZontaVan Den Goorbergh
|Kalex
|286,9
|01'44,0330
|0,629
|7
|79AiOgura
|Kalex
|281,1
|01'44,0540
|0,65
|8
|71DennisFoggia
|Kalex
|288,2
|01'44,0590
|0,655
|9
|81JordiTorres
|Kalex
|284,9
|01'44,2040
|0,8
|10
|19LorenzoDalla Porta
|Kalex
|285,6
|01'44,2330
|0,829
|11
|33RorySkinner
|Kalex
|281,7
|01'44,4090
|1,005
|12
|98DavidSanchis
|Forward
|279,2
|01'45,7360
|2,332
|13
|2SoichiroMinamimoto
|Kalex
|283
|01'46,0010
|2,597
|14
|11SergioGarcia
|Kalex
|289,5
|01'49,9830
|6,579
|15
|72BorjaGomez
|Kalex
|288,2
|01'56,4120
|13,008
Foto: Intact GP