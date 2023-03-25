Moto2: Třetímu tréninku kraloval Canet

Do druhé kvalifikace postupují Canet, Salač, Acosta, Lopez, Aldeguer, Baltus, Gonzalez, Dixon, Lowes, Vietti, Bendsneyder, Garcia, Chantra a Arenas.
GP Portugalska - Moto2, 3. trénink
|P.
|Jezdec
|Motocykl
|Km/h
|Čas
|Ztráta
|1
|40AronCanet
|Kalex
|291,1
|01'42,0030
|0
|2
|12FilipSalac
|Kalex
|288
|01'42,0890
|0,086
|3
|37PedroAcosta
|Kalex
|291,8
|01'42,1280
|0,125
|4
|21AlonsoLopez
|Boscoscuro
|284,9
|01'42,1460
|0,143
|5
|54FermínAldeguer
|Boscoscuro
|285,7
|01'42,1740
|0,171
|6
|7BarryBaltus
|Kalex
|291,8
|01'42,2000
|0,197
|7
|18ManuelGonzalez
|Kalex
|289,5
|01'42,3760
|0,373
|8
|96JakeDixon
|Kalex
|284,2
|01'42,4380
|0,435
|9
|22SamLowes
|Kalex
|284,9
|01'42,4510
|0,448
|10
|13CelestinoVietti
|Kalex
|288,7
|01'42,5100
|0,507
|11
|64BoBendsneyder
|Kalex
|284,2
|01'42,5670
|0,564
|12
|11SergioGarcia
|Kalex
|289,5
|01'42,6010
|0,598
|13
|35SomkiatChantra
|Kalex
|284,9
|01'42,6130
|0,61
|14
|75AlbertArenas
|Kalex
|289,5
|01'42,6540
|0,651
|15
|16JoeRoberts
|Kalex
|287,2
|01'42,6580
|0,655
|16
|14TonyArbolino
|Kalex
|288
|01'42,7850
|0,782
|17
|15DarrynBinder
|Kalex
|293,4
|01'42,8890
|0,886
|18
|52JeremyAlcoba
|Kalex
|287,2
|01'42,9070
|0,904
|19
|72BorjaGomez
|Kalex
|291,1
|01'42,9470
|0,944
|20
|71DennisFoggia
|Kalex
|290,3
|01'43,0240
|1,021
|21
|84ZontaVan Den Goorbergh
|Kalex
|290,3
|01'43,1830
|1,18
|22
|4Sean DylanKelly
|Kalex
|281,2
|01'43,3150
|1,312
|23
|24MarcosRamirez
|Object
|286,4
|01'43,5410
|1,538
|24
|19LorenzoDalla Porta
|Kalex
|288,7
|01'43,5910
|1,588
|25
|33RorySkinner
|Kalex
|284,2
|01'43,8280
|1,825
|26
|5KohtaNozane
|Kalex
|280,5
|01'44,5170
|2,514
|27
|81JordiTorres
|Kalex
|283,4
|01'44,7420
|2,739
|28
|98DavidSanchis
|
|277,6
|01'45,2110
|3,208
Foto: Pons