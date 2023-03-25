Přihlášení: SportRevue.cz
Moto2: Třetímu tréninku kraloval Canet

25. 3. 2023 |
Nejlepší čas třetího tréninku v Portimao zaznamenal Aron Canet. Filip Salač obsadil druhé místo. První trojku uzavírá Pedro Acosta. Kohta Nozane musel po pádu do zdravotního střediska.

Do druhé kvalifikace postupují Canet, Salač, Acosta, Lopez, Aldeguer, Baltus, Gonzalez, Dixon, Lowes, Vietti, Bendsneyder, Garcia, Chantra a Arenas.

GP Portugalska - Moto2, 3. trénink

P. Jezdec Motocykl Km/h Čas Ztráta
1 40AronCanet Kalex 291,1 01'42,0030 0
2 12FilipSalac Kalex 288 01'42,0890 0,086
3 37PedroAcosta Kalex 291,8 01'42,1280 0,125
4 21AlonsoLopez Boscoscuro 284,9 01'42,1460 0,143
5 54FermínAldeguer Boscoscuro 285,7 01'42,1740 0,171
6 7BarryBaltus Kalex 291,8 01'42,2000 0,197
7 18ManuelGonzalez Kalex 289,5 01'42,3760 0,373
8 96JakeDixon Kalex 284,2 01'42,4380 0,435
9 22SamLowes Kalex 284,9 01'42,4510 0,448
10 13CelestinoVietti Kalex 288,7 01'42,5100 0,507
11 64BoBendsneyder Kalex 284,2 01'42,5670 0,564
12 11SergioGarcia Kalex 289,5 01'42,6010 0,598
13 35SomkiatChantra Kalex 284,9 01'42,6130 0,61
14 75AlbertArenas Kalex 289,5 01'42,6540 0,651
15 16JoeRoberts Kalex 287,2 01'42,6580 0,655
16 14TonyArbolino Kalex 288 01'42,7850 0,782
17 15DarrynBinder Kalex 293,4 01'42,8890 0,886
18 52JeremyAlcoba Kalex 287,2 01'42,9070 0,904
19 72BorjaGomez Kalex 291,1 01'42,9470 0,944
20 71DennisFoggia Kalex 290,3 01'43,0240 1,021
21 84ZontaVan Den Goorbergh Kalex 290,3 01'43,1830 1,18
22 4Sean DylanKelly Kalex 281,2 01'43,3150 1,312
23 24MarcosRamirez Object 286,4 01'43,5410 1,538
24 19LorenzoDalla Porta Kalex 288,7 01'43,5910 1,588
25 33RorySkinner Kalex 284,2 01'43,8280 1,825
26 5KohtaNozane Kalex 280,5 01'44,5170 2,514
27 81JordiTorres Kalex 283,4 01'44,7420 2,739
28 98DavidSanchis   277,6 01'45,2110 3,208

Foto: Pons

Témata článku: Moto2Výsledky  
